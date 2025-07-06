Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Gain As Trump Tariffs Deadline Delayed: 'Massive' Altcoin Season In The Works, Says This Analyst

Leading cryptocurrencies rose on Sunday while stock futures fell as the Trump administration extends tariff deadline.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 10:20 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD +0.68% $108,984.99 Ethereum ETH/USD

+1.76% $2,560.46 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +5.30% $0.1728

What Happened: Bitcoin surged to an intraday high of $109,731.63, with trading volume jumping by nearly 25% in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, reached a high of $2,600 but then fell back to around $2,500.

The rally wiped out $134 million in bearish short positions in the last 24 hours. More than $300 million in downside bets risked liquidation if Bitcoin made a new high.

Bitcoin’s open interest rose 2.41% in the last 24 hours to $74 billion, while Ethereum recorded a 3.90% jump in funds locked in unsettled derivatives contracts.

The "Greed" sentiment strengthened from 66 to 73 in the last 24 hours, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 10:20 p.m. ET) Floki(FLOKI) +16.67% $0.00008772 Bonk(BONK)

+13.94% $0.0000225 Celestia(TIA) +9.53% $1.63





The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.36 trillion, surging 3.49% in the last 24 hours.

Stock futures inched lower overnight Sunday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures fell 139 points, or 0.30%, as of 9:40 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 slid 0.43%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures lost 0.53%.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told reporters that Trump's planned tariffs will take effect on August 1, further extending the previously set July 9 deadline, Bloomberg reported.

Stocks have hit new highs lately, with the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 surging 5.48% and 4.65% over the past month.

Analyst Notes: A cryptocurrency-focused X account, Oz, with a significant following, predicted Bitcoin to hit $150,000 by late August.

Another well-known cryptocurrency analyst, Michaël van de Poppe, anticipated a "massive" altseason, citing the altcoin season index.

"For the past 5 years, the Altcoins Season Index bottomed in the summer, primarily in June of every year. What followed? A strong second half of the year for altcoins," the analyst stated.

Photo: Yalcin Sonat/Shutterstock

