July 6, 2025 11:07 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Gain As Trump Tariffs Deadline Delayed: 'Massive' Altcoin Season In The Works, Says This Analyst

Leading cryptocurrencies rose on Sunday while stock futures fell as the Trump administration extends tariff deadline.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 10:20 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin BTC/USD+0.68%$108,984.99
Ethereum ETH/USD
               		+1.76%$2,560.46
Dogecoin DOGE/USD          +5.30%$0.1728

What Happened: Bitcoin surged to an intraday high of $109,731.63, with trading volume jumping by nearly 25% in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, reached a high of $2,600 but then fell back to around $2,500.

The rally wiped out $134 million in bearish short positions in the last 24 hours. More than $300 million in downside bets risked liquidation if Bitcoin made a new high.

Bitcoin’s open interest rose 2.41% in the last 24 hours to $74 billion, while Ethereum recorded a 3.90% jump in funds locked in unsettled derivatives contracts. 

The "Greed" sentiment strengthened from 66 to 73 in the last 24 hours, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 10:20 p.m. ET)
Floki(FLOKI)+16.67%$0.00008772
Bonk(BONK)   
               		+13.94%$0.0000225
Celestia(TIA)          +9.53%$1.63

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.36 trillion, surging 3.49% in the last 24 hours.

Stock futures inched lower overnight Sunday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures fell 139 points, or 0.30%, as of 9:40 p.m. EDT.  Futures tied to the S&P 500 slid 0.43%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures lost 0.53%.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told reporters that Trump's planned tariffs will take effect on August 1, further extending the previously set July 9 deadline, Bloomberg reported.

Stocks have hit new highs lately, with the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 surging 5.48% and 4.65% over the past month.

See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners

Analyst Notes: A cryptocurrency-focused X account, Oz, with a significant following, predicted Bitcoin to hit $150,000 by late August. 

Another well-known cryptocurrency analyst, Michaël van de Poppe, anticipated a "massive" altseason, citing the altcoin season index.

"For the past 5 years, the Altcoins Season Index bottomed in the summer, primarily in June of every year. What followed? A strong second half of the year for altcoins," the analyst stated.

Photo: Yalcin Sonat/Shutterstock

