Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide Even As Q2 Turns Profitable For Crypto: Analyst Warns About Decline In BTC If The Apex Coin Doesn't Close Above This Level

Leading cryptocurrencies fell on Monday amid speculation that the Trump administration may have a “shadow Fed" before the term of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell ends.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 10:30 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|-1.15%
|$107,374.79
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-0.46%
|$2,495.63
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-2.05%
|$0.1656
What Happened: Bitcoin tumbled to $106,759.65 in the early trading hours before settling to around $107,000 for the rest of the day. Trading volume spiked 13.33%, suggesting that sell pressure was high. Ethereum oscillated in the $2,400 range, with the occasional jump to $2,520.
Overall, the two blue-chip currencies delivered handsome returns during the second quarter. While Bitcoin jumped by 29.74%, Ethereum gained 36.78%, reversing its first-quarter downsides.
Moreover, Bitcoin's dominance rose from 61.3% to 64.5% during the quarter, while that of Ethereum increased from 8.2% to 9.1%.
Meanwhile, more than $185 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, the majority of it being bullish long positions.
Bitcoin’s open interest fell 3.18% in the last 24 hours, although it surged nearly 30% during the second quarter.
Top Gainers (24 Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 10:30 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin Cash (BSH)
|+4.28%
|$521.60
|Algorand (ALGO)
|+3.79%
|$0.191
|Monero (XMR)
|+2.65%
|$320.70
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.31 trillion, following a modest drop of 0.71% in the last 24 hours.
Stocks ended the first half of 2025 on a high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 275.50 points, or 0.63%, to end at 44,094.77. The S&P 500 added 0.52% to post another record close at 6,204.95. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.47% to notch a new record high at 20,369.73.
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
The U.S. equity market made a strong comeback in the second quarter, with the S&P 500 and the Dow notching surges of 10.5% and 4.9%, respectively.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the administration could nominate a replacement for Jerome Powell as early as October, raising the prospect of a "shadow Fed," amid President Donald Trump's ongoing conflict with the incumbent Federal Reserve Chair over interest rates.
See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners
Analyst Notes: Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez alerted bullish traders about Bitcoin's potential rejection, supported by a Stochastic RSI “death cross."
"A move back to $100,000 is possible unless we get a sustained close above $109,000," Martinez stated.
A death cross is a bearish chart pattern that occurs when a security’s short-term moving average drops below its longer-term moving average.
Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez flagged $2,200 as the "most critical support" for Ethereum, failing to hold which could trigger a drop to $1,160.
Photo: Antonio Gravante On Shutterstock.com
Read Next:
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.