EXCLUSIVE: Beeline Closes Its First Crypto Real Estate Transaction

Beeline Holdings BLNE announced Wednesday that its subsidiary, Beeline Title Holdings ("Beeline Title"), has closed one of the first-ever residential real estate transactions funded through the sale of a cryptocurrency token backed by real property.

Nick Liuzza, CEO of Beeline Holdings, said several mortgage lenders are already developing funding models that involve converting cryptocurrencies to U.S. dollars at closing.

But for these models to function at scale, they need a title company that not only understands blockchain transactions but also has the infrastructure to disburse and reconcile them in compliance with federal and state regulations, Liuzza added.

Also Read: Beeline Breaks $1 Billion Barrier, Bets Big On AI And Short-Term Rental Surge

Beeline's first cryptocurrency-enabled transaction is the beginning of a broader rollout. Beeline Loans, another subsidiary, is set to launch its full cryptocurrency token funding platform nationally in early August 2025. Beeline Title will provide the title and closing services for each transaction unless borrowers elect to use an outside title company.

Importantly, Beeline Title will open this platform to all mortgage lenders, giving them access to a cryptocurrency token transaction reconciliation, compliance, and disbursement solution.

Liuzza said its team built Linear Title, a privately held title agency in the U.S., before merging with Real Matters and going public on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

Through 2019, they closed over one million title transactions across all 50 states, and this new platform is an extension of that expertise tailored to the next generation of mortgage transactions.

In the first week of June, Beeline announced it was launching a debt-free home equity access product using stablecoins. This product offers cash without monthly payments or interest.

The product, set for full launch in July, aims to boost Beeline's revenue growth and profitability starting in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Price Action: BLNE stock closed higher by 29.1% at $1.42 on Tuesday.

Read Next:

Photo by SWK Stock via Shutterstock