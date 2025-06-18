Trump Financial Disclosures Reveal Barron Trump's Potential $40 Million Windfall From Crypto Project

Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, may have reportedly earned almost $40 million from his family's cryptocurrency venture.

What Happened: In September 2024, Trump announced the establishment of World Liberty Financial, a crypto-focused company. Forbes reports that in a promotional interview at the time, Trump said, "Barron knows so much about this… He talks about his wallet. He's got four wallets or something, and I'm saying, ‘What is a wallet?'" The venture's "gold paper" mentioned Barron as a Web3 ambassador and cofounder, along with Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

As per recent financial disclosures, Donald Trump owns 52.5% of the company, while unnamed family members hold another 22.5%.

If divided evenly among Barron and his two brothers, that would give each a 7.5% stake. With at least $550 million in token sales, out of which $520 million reportedly went to the owners, each brother may have received around $39 million before taxes, leaving Barron with an approximate $25 million after-tax fortune.

Why It Matters: This figure surpasses what Trump's older children earned at a similar age by a significant margin. Their previous investments, including stakes in Trump's D.C. hotel and Las Vegas tower, did not yield comparable returns.

Barron, who was nine years old when his father launched his first presidential campaign, has mostly remained out of the spotlight. In 2018, his mother, Melania Trump, allegedly renegotiated her prenuptial agreement to ensure Barron's inheritance and participation in the family's business ventures.

Earlier this year, Barron filed incorporation documents to set up his own real estate business, Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc.

Reports of Barron's earnings come just as Donald Trump Jr. said his father "doesn't touch" the family's crypto earnings when questioned about the recent disclosures.

Photo courtesy: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com