Backed By Poseidon, Cannabis Retailer Budr Adds 3 More Stores To Its Connecticut Portfolio

Budr Cannabis is making a major move in Connecticut.

The Hartford-based operator, which already runs four dispensaries across the state and one in Yonkers, New York, has acquired three former Botanist-branded cannabis dispensaries in Danbury, Montville and Vernon. All three locations are now operating under the Budr name.

The deal, backed by Poseidon Investment Management, marks Budr’s significant expansion in the competitive Northeast market. The company now operates seven dispensaries in Connecticut.

Poseidon-Backed Growth

The acquisition is the latest sign of momentum for Budr, a relatively young operator focused on retail execution and community engagement.

"We are excited to be partnering with the Budr team and supporting their growth," said Emily Paxhia, co-founder and managing director at Poseidon. "This transaction represents our commitment to backing exceptional operators who share our vision for the cannabis industry's responsible growth."

Budr says the acquired stores will be fully integrated into its existing operations, including a focus on staff training, local hiring and product education. The company also reiterated its commitment to social equity and economic opportunity in the communities it serves.

What's Next

The move comes as Connecticut's adult-use cannabis market continues to mature, with new licenses issued and competition heating up among vertically integrated players and independent retailers alike. Budr's latest acquisitions position the company to capture additional market share while expanding access to branded products and educational retail environments.

In addition to dispensary operations, Budr continues to emphasize local partnerships, job training programs, and efforts to promote inclusion in the cannabis space.

Photo: Shutterstock