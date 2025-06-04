Backed By Poseidon, Cannabis Retailer Budr Adds 3 More Stores To Its Connecticut Portfolio

Zinger Key Points
- Budr Cannabis acquired three former Botanist dispensaries in Connecticut, now operating under its brand.
- The expansion brings Budr’s total to seven Connecticut locations.
- The deal was supported by Poseidon Investment Management, marking a strategic investment in regional growth.
- Ready to turn the market’s comeback into steady cash flow? Grab the top 3 stocks to buy right here.
Budr Cannabis is making a major move in Connecticut.
The Hartford-based operator, which already runs four dispensaries across the state and one in Yonkers, New York, has acquired three former Botanist-branded cannabis dispensaries in Danbury, Montville and Vernon. All three locations are now operating under the Budr name.
The deal, backed by Poseidon Investment Management, marks Budr’s significant expansion in the competitive Northeast market. The company now operates seven dispensaries in Connecticut.
Poseidon-Backed Growth
The acquisition is the latest sign of momentum for Budr, a relatively young operator focused on retail execution and community engagement.
"We are excited to be partnering with the Budr team and supporting their growth," said Emily Paxhia, co-founder and managing director at Poseidon. "This transaction represents our commitment to backing exceptional operators who share our vision for the cannabis industry's responsible growth."
Budr says the acquired stores will be fully integrated into its existing operations, including a focus on staff training, local hiring and product education. The company also reiterated its commitment to social equity and economic opportunity in the communities it serves.
What's Next
The move comes as Connecticut's adult-use cannabis market continues to mature, with new licenses issued and competition heating up among vertically integrated players and independent retailers alike. Budr's latest acquisitions position the company to capture additional market share while expanding access to branded products and educational retail environments.
In addition to dispensary operations, Budr continues to emphasize local partnerships, job training programs, and efforts to promote inclusion in the cannabis space.
Photo: Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.