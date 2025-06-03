Cookies, Berner's Iconic Cannabis Brand, Has Landed In The UK

As the United Kingdom revisits its cannabis laws, one of the most recognizable U.S. cannabis brands is making its move across the Atlantic.

Mamedica, one of the UK's largest medical cannabis clinics, has announced an exclusive partnership with Cookies, the California-based company co-founded by rapper and entrepreneur Berner, to distribute its products to UK patients. The cannabis formulations will be provided by SOMAÍ Group and cultivated under EU-GMP and GACP standards.

Through the deal, Mamedica becomes the official license holder and distributor of Cookies-branded medical cannabis in the UK, making products with Cookies' proprietary genetics available via prescription for the first time in the country.

Strategic Timing Amid Policy Shifts

The announcement comes days after a high-profile report from the London Drugs Commission, backed by Mayor Sadiq Khan, recommended the decriminalization of cannabis possession for personal use. The report described the possibility of prison time for possession as “excessive” and called for a new legal framework that distinguishes between personal use and supply, a move advocates say could pave the way for broader reform.

Mamedica, which saw a 1,250% increase in patient numbers in 2023 and a further 154% in 2024, also says the current legal framework is too restrictive. The company estimates that nearly 18 million UK residents view the country's cannabis laws as a barrier to treatment.

Clinical And Cultural Expansion

"This partnership with Cookies signals a new era for UK medical cannabis patients," said Mamedica CEO Jon Robson. "By combining Mamedica's clinical expertise with Cookies' world-class genetics and brand heritage, we're delivering premium cannabis products backed by science, safety, and patient-centred care."

Berner, Cookies’ CEO, added: "Our goal has always been to make our genetics accessible to patients globally, and the UK is a key part of that mission."

Founded in 2022, Mamedica serves nearly 10,000 patients with cannabis-based prescription medicines for conditions including pain, anxiety, neurology and cancer. With Cookies now in the fold, UK patients will gain access to some of the most well-known strains in the global cannabis market, legally and by prescription.

