Ulta Beauty's Glow-Up: Retailer Beats Street, Raises Outlook

- Ulta Beauty reported Q1 EPS of $6.70, ahead of the consensus estimate of $5.81.
- The company raised its revenue guidance to $11.5-$11.7B.
Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA rallied in early trading on Friday, after the company Thursday reported upbeat first-quarter results.
Here are some key analyst takeaways.
- Piper Sandler analyst Korinne Wolfmeyer maintained a Neutral rating, while raising the price target from $386 to $437.
- Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reaffirmed an Outperform rating, while raising the price target from $460 to $520.
Piper Sandler: Ulta Beauty's comp sales grew 2.9% year-on-year to $2,848 million, beating Street expectations of $2,794 million, Wolfmeyer said in a note. The company's brand engagement efforts seem to be "resonating" and proved effective in the quarter, she added.
Management's full-year guidance reflects the stronger first-quarter beat, while also incorporating more uncertainty in the back half of the year, the analyst stated. "While it does seem like management is taking a more conservative approach, we appreciate the prudence given the evolving macro backdrop," she further wrote.
Telsey Advisory Group: Ulta Beauty reported earnings of $6.70 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 per share, despite a challenging consumer environment, Telsey said. Management raised their full-year revenue guidance to $11.5-$11.7 billion, from their prior outlook of $11.5-$11.6 billion, she added.
The company had already indicated that this would be a transitional year, "marked by increased investments to help drive market share gains and long-term profitable growth," the analyst wrote.
ULTA Price Action: Shares of Ulta Beauty had risen by 11.29% to $469.42 at the time of publication on Friday.
