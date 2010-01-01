Tornado

Anxious About Volatility? Here's How To Stay Grounded
Stock markets are prone to ups and downs, and some periods come with heightened volatility. Volatile markets are a part of investing and offer both risks and opportunities. It’s important to stay calm during market fluctuations, avoid knee-jerk reactions, and make informed decisions based on careful analysis.
Higher Rates For Longer? These Stocks May Have Appeal.
Interest rates have been rising for most of 2023. While the ultimate path of rates is not knowable, certain sectors and assets tend to be more appealing during periods of elevated interest rates. Here are some sectors/assets that investors may find attractive during such times:
Portfolio Management: Three Ways To Size A Position To Meet Your Needs
Sizing is a key concept in portfolio management. Limiting a single position’s size can help prevent excessive losses. At the same time, distorting a position’s size can enhance performance, assuming the stock appreciates vs the S&P. Here’s how it works. 
Portfolio Management: How To Add Macro To Your Process
This is a transcript of a conversation between Jeff Black, VP of Content and Education at Tornado, and his guest John Normand, in March 2023.
AI, Macro And Mega Trends: How To Sort Out The Big Picture
This is a part of a transcript of a conversation between Jeff Black, VP of Content and Education at Tornado, and his guest John Normand, in March 2023.
How To Tell A Growth Stock From A Value Stock
The stock market universe is vast: By some estimates, there are approximately 630,000 publicly traded companies around the world, with 6,000 listed on US exchanges alone. While there are numerous ways investors classify stocks to suit investment strategies, two of the most common are growth stocks and value stocks.
Is The US Sliding Toward Another Credit Crisis, Part II: Five Key Things to Watch
This is Part II of a conversation between Jeff Black, VP of Content and Education at Tornado, and guest Eric Rosen, recorded in April 2023. Eric’s a former Head of Credit Trading at JP Morgan and now authors “The Rosen Report.” All views Eric expresses are his own. They are not investment recommendations or advice.
Is The US Sliding Toward Another Credit Crisis? Part I
This is Part I of a conversation between Jeff Black, VP of Content and Education at Tornado, and guest Eric Rosen, recorded in April 2023. Eric’s a former Head of Credit Trading at JP Morgan and now authors “The Rosen Report.” All views Eric expresses are his own. They are not investment recommendations or advice.
Can Your Portfolio Weather A Storm?
The following is an edited transcript of a Tornado interview with Daniel Martins, founder and portfolio manager for DM Martins Capital, in July 2021. Mr. Martins is a former equity research analyst for FBR Capital, and prior to that, was an analyst at Bridgewater Associates. All views Daniel expresses are his own. They’re not investment advice or recommendations.
Building A Stock Portfolio? Here's Your Competition
While there's no silver bullet for building a portfolio, you don't have to be a Wall Street strategist to do it. Benchmarks are a useful guidepost, and you can learn a lot from them about your performance and strategy as you move along.

