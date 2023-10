Pre-Election Seasonality Suggests August Could Be Bumpy For Equity Markets

Looking now at the seasonal patterns for equities, we'll start with an update on the pre-election data. Below are the prior pre-election years since 1995 along with the current year (shown in black). So far, this year has tracked well with most previous pre-election years and for the last three months, it has been the best performing pre-election year of the periods shown.