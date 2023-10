Fizzling Out: Stocks Under Pressure As Dollar Powers To 10-Month Highs, Yields Remain Elevated

(Tuesday market open) The 10-year Treasury yield’s inexorable march to its highest levels since late 2007 has investors tapping the brakes on equities. The major U.S. indexes fell again early Tuesday after Monday’s tentative rally, putting them on pace for their first losing quarter in a year with four days left in Q3.