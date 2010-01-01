Gary Brode

Gary Brode

Founder and Managing Partner of Deep Knowledge Investing.

About
Gary Brode is the Founder and Managing Partner of Deep Knowledge Investing. The firm helps hedge fund managers, portfolio managers, family offices, and high net worth individuals earn higher returns in the equity portion of their portfolios. We provi...
Weekly Points – 5 Things To Know In Investing This Week
Weekly Points – 5 Things To Know In Investing This Week
The Shutdown Isn’t An Issue Issue Lots of interesting news this week where we address these important questions: Is the coming government shutdown a real problem or just theater? Counter-intuitive inflation:  Is there anything the Federal Reserve can do?
Weekly Points – 5 Things To Know In Investing This Week
Weekly Points – 5 Things To Know In Investing This Week
The Higher For Longer Again Issue Lots of interesting news this week where we address these important questions: Was this the most hawkish “pause” ever by Jerome Powell? Will reduced Russian refining capacity cause the price of oil to rise even more?
Weekly Points – 5 Things To Know In Investing This Week
Weekly Points – 5 Things To Know In Investing This Week
The Un-Disinflation Issue Lots of interesting news this week where we address these important questions: With the CPI rising again, is disinflation dead for now? With the PPI above expectations, is disinflation dead for now?
Weekly Points – 5 Things To Know In Investing This Week
Weekly Points – 5 Things To Know In Investing This Week
The Non-Disinflation Issue Lots of interesting news this week where we address these important questions: Is the disinflation story done now? Can the Japanese yen recover? Are we finally about to get a Bitcoin ETF (OTC: GBTC)?
August CPI Is 3.7% - Deep Knowledge Investing Analysis Of Today&#39;s CPI Report - Higher Than Expected
August CPI Is 3.7% - Deep Knowledge Investing Analysis Of Today's CPI Report - Higher Than Expected
This piece was originally published on September 13th, 2023 at Deep Knowledge Investing.
Putting Today&#39;s Interest Interest Rates In Perspective
Putting Today's Interest Interest Rates In Perspective
I’m pleased to provide a guest post from Ryan Sullivan. Ryan began his career as an engineer, and recently started his own financial advisory practice. In my conversations with him, I was impressed with his knowledge of investing and his desire to try to help his clients outperform.
Weekly Points - 5 Things To Know In Investing This Week
Weekly Points - 5 Things To Know In Investing This Week
The Employment Issue Lots of interesting news this week where we address these important questions: Is the labor market cooling as quickly as some believe? How long can housing prices continue to rise? Is the trend towards services spending and away from goods continuing?
Weekly Points – August 25th, 2023 - 5 Things To Know In Investing This Week
Weekly Points – August 25th, 2023 - 5 Things To Know In Investing This Week
The R-star And Shoplifting Issue Lots of interesting news this week where we address these important questions: Jerome Powell is again more hawkish than the market expected or hoped. Rates to 6%? More bank downgrades. One bank index shows no shareholder value creation in 25 years.
Portfolio Update - A Rumor On Two Names - Bitcoin And The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
Portfolio Update - A Rumor On Two Names - Bitcoin And The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
Deep Knowledge Investing originally recommended buying Bitcoin and the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) in late 2020 when Bitcoin was around half the current price.
The Futures Markets Are Currently Useless - Deep Knowledge Investing Depth Report
The Futures Markets Are Currently Useless - Deep Knowledge Investing Depth Report
This piece was originally posted on August 24th, 2023.
Weekly Points – 5 Things To Know In Investing This Week - The Surprisingly Strong Macro And Weak Company Issue
Weekly Points – 5 Things To Know In Investing This Week - The Surprisingly Strong Macro And Weak Company Issue
Last week’s issue was titled “The Surprisingly Weak Macro Issue” due to multiple negative data points on the economy. Consistent with a trend of inconsistent data which DKI has been pointing out since last November, we got multiple positive data points this week  combined with some concerning company news. In this week’s issue, we’ll cover: 
Powell Stays On Message - Notes On Chairman Powell&#39;s Speech In Jackson Hole, WY
Powell Stays On Message - Notes On Chairman Powell's Speech In Jackson Hole, WY
This piece was originally published on August 25th, 2023. Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell, spoke in Jackson Hole today. Here are my notes on the speech with some additional commentary:
A Preview Of Powell&#39;s Remarks
A Preview Of Powell's Remarks
This piece was originally posted on August 24th, 2023.
Higher For Longer - Again - Quick Thoughts On Minutes From The Last Federal Reserve Meeting
Higher For Longer - Again - Quick Thoughts On Minutes From The Last Federal Reserve Meeting
This piece was originally published on August 16th, 2023.  Earlier this week, we got retail sales data indicating the US consumer continues to spend without pause. Today, we got to see the minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting where they wrote: 
5 Things To Know In Investing This Week - The Surprisingly Weak Macro Issue
5 Things To Know In Investing This Week - The Surprisingly Weak Macro Issue
As we approach the tail-end of 2Q company earnings, the market turned back to focusing on more macro issues, and was immediately “rewarded” by lots of not-so-good news. In this week’s 5 Things, we’ll cover:
July CPI Is 3.2%
July CPI Is 3.2%
This piece was originally published on August 10th, 2023.
Deep Knowledge Investing - Are We In A Recession Already? - Depth Report
Deep Knowledge Investing - Are We In A Recession Already? - Depth Report
This piece originally appeared on August 10, 2023.
Deep Knowledge Investing - Weekly Points – August 4th, 2023 5 Things To Know In Investing This Week
Deep Knowledge Investing - Weekly Points – August 4th, 2023 5 Things To Know In Investing This Week
The Sovereign Debt Explosion Issue
Weekly Points – July 28th, 2023 &#34;5 Things to Know In Investing This Week&#34; - The Corporate Earnings And Clickbait Issue
Weekly Points – July 28th, 2023 "5 Things to Know In Investing This Week" - The Corporate Earnings And Clickbait Issue
In honor of the entire mainstream media squawking about interest rates at 22-year highs (while being in-line with long-term trends), we’ll be introducing all of this week’s “Things” with clickbait headlines.
Deep Knowledge Investing Monthly Depth Report - July 2023 Letter - Mid-Year Review Of Key Issues
Deep Knowledge Investing Monthly Depth Report - July 2023 Letter - Mid-Year Review Of Key Issues
Monthly Depth Report – July 2023 Mid-Year Review Of Key Issues

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved