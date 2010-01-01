Dr. John Sinclair

Benzinga Contributor

About
Dr. John Sinclair ("Dr. John") is the founder of Positive Trends Research (https://positive-trends.com) and the director of Options & Derivatives Education. Dr. John’s primary focus is helping others learn, grow, and become successful in business, st...
Red Quarter - Red Alert For The S&amp;P 500?
Well, the $SPX closed red last quarter! In and of itself, it does not mean much as we have seen reversals of these plenty of times, however, any down market has historically started with a red quarter, so we are in a cautionary period.
Will FOMC Influence The $SPX Close This Quarter?
As you can see, the quarterly chart on $SPX is a DOJI... This shows some indecision at these levels so far, but we want to see if the quarter closes red (caution for bulls) or green - to see if the wave continues.
Can This Channel Guide The S&amp;P 500 To ATHs?
The wave counts are essentially the same since our last discussion, but the price action is starting to get interesting. Before looking at that, I want to mention that the $SPX quarterly chart is now red. This is concerning but we will wait to see how it closes. I discuss this more in the video below.
Will The FOMC Announcement Push The S&amp;P ($SPX) To ATHs?
It certainly is possible, and often, when everything is looking like it is going one direction, the market is infamous for doing the opposite - the least expected. Sure, the market has been rising, but there are two wave counts (including a bullish one) that support a down move.
Next Stop, All-Time-Highs For The S&amp;P 500?
It is possible. There is a bullish count and a bearish count as the market is in the "GoldenZone" the range betweent the .618 and .786 retrace that we have discussed in prior articles.
How Has The Recent FOMC Announcement Affected The S&amp;P ($SPX)?
The FOMC recently took the dovish-case stance at the last meeting, pausing rate hikes for now. The market acted in kind and continued to push higher.  As we head into a holiday weekend with quad-witching, it will be important to see how things settle after the post-Opex move next week.
The S&amp;P ($SPX) Is Now At A Very Important Level
We have been discussing the .618 retrace from the all-time-highs to the recent pivot lows, and now that price near these levels, we are seeing some intense price action.
Debt Ceiling Agreement Have Any More Fuel For The S&amp;P ($SPX)?
We have been discussing the possibility of an Elliott Wave triangle overshoot in the most recent run-up.  Whether it is actually a triangle or a different type of wave B is to be determined but there is a level of interest, despite the possibility of finishing the month green.
How Much Higher Will The S&amp;P Go Now?
As we discussed last week, the $SPX appeared to be in a wave B triangle.  These can see an overshoot, especially in sub-wave E, and we saw a bit of a short squeeze last week and price broke out of a range.
When Will The S&amp;P 500 Move?
Last week, we discussed the possibility of an Elliott Wave ABC corrective phase for the market.  How wave B forms is yet to be determined, but given the range-bound price action over the last year, we could be looking at a wave B triangle (remember, triangles occur in waves B or 4).  If this is the case, then the threshold could be near, as we can count a triangle A-B-C-D-E.
Why The S&amp;P 500 Is Still In An Uptrend!
There are so many traders and investors that think the market is in a downtrend, bear market, etc., and they may be right on a shorter time frame or using a specific definition, but when you look at the chart and draw a trendline, you can see that the market is still in an uptrend. (ARCA: SPY)

