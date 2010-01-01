Cory Mitchell

Cory Mitchell

Benzinga Contributor

About
Cory has been a professional trader since 2005, and holds a Chartered Market Technician (CMT) designation. He has been widely published, writing for Technical Analysis of Stock & Commodities magazine, Investopedia, Forbes Advisor, and others. He has ...
Elevance Health Approaching Attractive Buy Point With Strong Earnings And Dividend Growth
Elevance Health's stock price has stagnated in 2023 while indices have rallied. This is despite strong earnings growth, strong expected growth in the future, and an attractive forward Price/Earnings ratio.
September Is A Tough Month For Stocks Historically; How To Manage It
Over the last 20 years, September has been one of the worst months of the year in terms of performance. Over that time frame, the S&P 500 has experienced upward movement in 12 of those 20 years (60%), yet the average return for the month is -0.4%. Compare that to November which has averaged 2.1% returns over the last 20 years and moved higher 80% of the time
August Is A Flat Month For Most Stocks, Yet Technology Tends To Perform Well
Over the last 20 years, August has been a mediocre month in terms of stock market performance. Over that time frame, the S&P 500 has experienced upward movement in 13 of those 20 years, accounting for a 65% success rate. On average, the S&P 500 only rallied 0.3% in August. Compare that to July which has averaged 2.3% rallies over the last 20 years.
July Has Historically Been A Great Month For Stocks, Technology And Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lead
Over the last 20 years, July has emerged as a great month in terms of stock market performance. Over that time frame, the S&P 500 has experienced upward movement in 15 of those 20 years, accounting for a 75% success rate. On average, the S&P 500 has rallied 2.3% in July.
Riot Platforms Presents A High-Reward Potential Trading Opportunity On Bitcoin Surge
Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) just had a false breakout to the downside, within an overall uptrend in 2023. That creates a bullish scenario for a favorable reward-to-risk trade.
TSCO Is A Top Dividend And Buy Back Stock For Long-term Investment
Running scans for top dividend stocks, top buyback stocks, or top growth stocks, Tractor Supply Company (Nasdaq: TSCO) shows up on all of them. 
June Can Be A Rough Month For Stocks, Tech And Communication Services Remain Strong
Over the last 20 years, June has emerged as a tough month in terms of stock market performance. Over that time frame, the S&P 500 has experienced upward movement in 12 of those 20 years, accounting for a 60% success rate. Despite that, the S&P 500 has dropped an average of -0.3% in June.
One Of The Best Performing ETFs Of The Last Decade Is In A Buy Zone Right Now
Over the last 10 years, this ETF was one of the top performing, ranking third with a gain of more than 330%. That's more than double what the S&P 500 returned over that period. The best-performing ETFs list didn't include leveraged ETFs.
May Is A Good Month To Own Stocks - Pay Attention To Technology And Healthcare
Historically April has been the strongest month of the year, with the S&P 500 moving higher in 16 of the last 20 years (80%) and averaging a gain of 2.4% over that time.  While April isn't quite finished, the S&P 500 is up about 0.7% on the month, with one more trading day to go.
Asbury Automotive (ABG) An Attractive Buy
Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: ABG) is showing excellent growth in terms of sales and revenue—which is projected to continue—and is also at an appealing buy point from a technical perspective. Asbury is a collection of new and used vehicle dealerships and collision centers operating in 14 states.
Brown &amp; Brown (BRO) in Long-Term Buy Zone
Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) doesn't fall more than 20% very often. In the last decade, it happened in 2013, in 2020, and the stock is currently more than 20% off its 2022 high right now.
Intuit Is A Good Deal And Forming A Bottoming Pattern
You'd have to go back to 2008 to see a sell-off in Intuit Inc (Nasdaq: INTU) greater than 40%. From that low, the stock advanced more than 1400% until a 39% decline in 2020. Off of the 2020 low, it advanced 282% before falling into the current decline.
Amgen Nearing Buy Point With Great Dividend and Fundamentals
Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is right near the bottom of a more than 6-year trend channel. 
Stocks Remain Favorable For Bullish Swing Trades (How to Determine This For Yourself)
The S&P 500 continues its uptrend, which means it's currently a favorable time to be buying stocks for swing trades.  With the S&P 500, and other indices, moving higher it acts as a wind in the sails for most stocks, pushing them upwards.  Here's how to determine when it's a good time to be buying stocks, and when to back off from buying.
Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Offering Great Entry Point And Long-Term Fundamentals
Waiting for a great trade can take time. The wait is over for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) as it is at a great buying point right now.  Here's why. 
USD/CHF Approaching Critical Resistance Level
S&amp;P 500 Breaks Out of Pennant Formation – More Selling to Come?
Intel and Home Depot Continue to Surge, but Will it Last?
LinkedIn Shares Preparing for a Big Move?
Apple Breaks Below Support – More Pain to Come?
