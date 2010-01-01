September Is A Tough Month For Stocks Historically; How To Manage It

Over the last 20 years, September has been one of the worst months of the year in terms of performance. Over that time frame, the S&P 500 has experienced upward movement in 12 of those 20 years (60%), yet the average return for the month is -0.4%. Compare that to November which has averaged 2.1% returns over the last 20 years and moved higher 80% of the time