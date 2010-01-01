Andrea Zanon

Andrea Zanon has over 25 years of professional experience as a senior risk management, investment advisor, and Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) Specialist. Mr. Zanon has advised heads of states, ministers of finances and CEOs in over 20 cou...
Miami Is The New Hub For Sports Investments: This Is How The US MLS Is Reshaping The Global Map Of Sport&#39;s Business
Messi’s arrival in the US MLS (Major League Soccer) happened at a tipping point for Miami. The US city is already experiencing a “seismic” growth both nationally and internationally in terms of sports, fashion, food and finance investments.
Arab Women Entrepreneurs On The Rise: Follow The United Arab Emirates (AUE) Example
As I started working on women entrepreneurship in 2011, I was fortunate to work with formidable Arab women entrepreneurs across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). It was thanks to these women who I met between Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Lebanon, and Egypt that I was able to bring different partners together and launch the first MENA women entrepreneur investment program.
Lessons From Berkshire Warren Buffett 2023 Shareholder&#39;s Meeting: Do What You Are Good At, Remove Toxic People And Be Kind
As I arrived in Omaha on May 4th to attend Warren Buffett Berkshire & Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shareholders' meeting, my 7thattendance, I realized something was different this year. The crowd was larger as the travelling restriction from Covid disappeared.
Gulf Country Massive Energy Revenues Will Result In More Investment In Football In 2023
With the massive energy surplus financing at its disposal, Gulf Cooperation Council countries will continue to shape the future of football. This will likely result in more acquisitions of football assets particularly in the highly indebted and underperforming football market sin Italy, France, and Spain. 
While Climate Summit COP27 Will Under-Deliver, The Market Shifts Towards Sustainability Will Accelerate
-US climate leadership was showcased at COP27 with President Biden projecting strength and ambitious during this time of global crisis -Green tech and clean energy will be growing fast and global investment in sustainability could reach $ 5 trillion by 2025. -The Cost of reaching Net-Zero will be high but the cost of unaddressed climate risk will be higher.
The Magnificent seven Gulf Sovereign Wealth Funds Are Going On The Offensive: Expect more M&amp;A activities from this part of the world
As already witnessed after the 2008 financial crisis, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs) became more assertive investors during times of financial and economic difficulties. Their role has become more critical in stabilizing the international financial system during and after the recent financial crisis.
ESG and Sustainability will Continue to Gather Momentum and Attract Billions of Dollars in Investments
Momentum is building around ESG. Policy makers, asset managers and business are now more willing to integrate ESG and sustainability thinking in their investment strategies. Furthermore, President Biden has successfully approved a half a trillion Climate Bill creating positive momentum on ESG actions and climate risk reduction.
ESG is the Necessary Evil, and the Markets and Entrepreneurs are Taking Full Advantage
A few months ago, I published a piece arguing that ESG will become the new bottom line. This is not a politically motivated statement, and I don’t fully agree with the ESG approach. I do believe however, it is time to change, and it is time for executives, entrepreneurs, and investors to appreciate we are at an economic and societal transition point.
Emotional Intelligent People Are Higher Achievers And Have Higher Incomes
Emotional intelligence (EQ) is the intangible ability which can fast track our performance, success, and impact. It is that leadership trait that sets us apart and makes us interesting and trustworthy. EQ affects how we interact with others, address social challenges, problem solve, and prioritize listening and empowering others.
November 2022 Is A Pivotal Month For Sustainability
As we move to the fall of 2022, we should note that November is a busy month with sustainability and green growth summits and opportunities. These include the Egypt Climate Conference of the Parties COP27 and the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia.
Raising Capital Could Become Tougher In 2023. Time For Entrepreneurs To Think Boldly!
Fundraising slowed down significantly in the first half of 2022 as capital became more expensive, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine became more serious, and markets and entrepreneurs accepted the ongoing recession.
Is Net-Zero Emission The Biggest Business Opportunity Of The Century?
Net-Zero is a term that has become popular in both the public and private sectors thanks to the massive advocacy performed by the environmental movement led by the United Nations and other global foundations.
Billions Of Dollars Will Continue To Pour Into Italian Soccer
While many think the Italian Serie A (the top Italian soccer league) is a well-oiled machine, the Italian league has been lagging Spain, Germany, France, and England since the late 90s. This both in terms of international performance as well as in terms of new investment and innovation.
Central Banks Are Picking Up The Slack On Climate Finance
While only a minority of central banks currently have specific sustainability responsibilities, a majority are performing greater climate risk management roles, particularly as it relates to mitigating climate risks that challenge the stability of the financial system.
Green And Sustainable Bonds Could Reach 2 Trillion Dollars In 2022
-Green, social and sustainable Bonds will continue to grow exponentially and in 2022 they are expected to reach $ 2 trillion -Europe leads this momentous, while China and the US are the most active markets supported by stronger ESG focus and policies -Sustainable bonds could represent 15% of debt market by the end 2022 according to Moody’s
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) will Become Mainstream in 2022
In 2021 ESG was one of the fastest growing investments. This is also the result of the current climate and health crisis, as well as by more transparent and systematic ESG reporting and disclosures.

