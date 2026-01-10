Bill Ackman Urges Trump To Cut Mortgage Rates By Adding Prepayment Penalties

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has proposed a bold suggestion to President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to reduce mortgage rates in the United States by introducing prepayment penalties on government-backed home loans.

Ackman Pushes Fannie, Freddie

In a post on X directed at President Trump and Treasury Secretary Bessent on Saturday, Ackman proposed a novel way to lower mortgage rates and spreads.

He suggested that the government-sponsored enterprises, Federal National Mortgage Association (OTC:FNMA), known as Fannie Mae, and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. (OTC:FMCC), known as Freddie Mac, should offer non-prepayable mortgages, under which borrowers would be required to pay a penalty if they chose to prepay the loan.

Ackman, who runs Pershing Square Holdings, an investment holding company that is the largest common shareholder of both mortgage-finance titans, estimated that the change could potentially save borrowers about 65 basis points on a 30-year mortgage.

He wrote on X, ” Obtain a 30-year prepayable mortgage at today's ~6% rate, or at a 5.35% rate……….While the ability to prepay is a valuable option, locking in the 65 bps savings upfront over the life of the mortgage may be the difference between the borrower being able to afford the home and not being able to.”

The American billionaire also proposed different versions of this product, with varying lockout periods and levels of savings.

Rates Could Fall

Ackman’s proposal comes at a time when mortgage rates in the U.S. have been a topic of concern.

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a directive for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to purchase $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities in a bid to drive mortgage rates down, resulting in the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate dipping below 6% for the first time since 2022.

Ackman previously suggested merging Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac earlier in 2025 to minimize the risk of widening mortgage spreads and unlock value. In November, he unveiled a new restructuring proposal, which venture capitalist Peter Schiff criticized as "fake privatization" that benefits hedge funds while exposing taxpayers to risk.

