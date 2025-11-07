Microchip Customers Still Holding Back On Chip Orders, Rebound Coming In 2026 Says Analyst

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) posted upbeat third-quarter results, signaling improving demand despite ongoing customer caution on inventory restocking. The company's backlog and steady booking growth point to renewed momentum in early 2026.

JP Morgan analyst Harlan Sur maintained an Overweight rating on Microchip with a price forecast of $77.

Sur said Microchip delivered a solid September quarter, with improving fundamentals and stronger-than-expected revenue and margins, even as customers delayed restocking due to macroeconomic and trade uncertainty. The analyst noted that revenue rose 6% quarter over quarter, above typical seasonal growth, while gross margin reached 56.7%, including an 11-point drag from inventory write-downs and underutilization charges. Bookings improved steadily throughout the quarter, with October demand exceeding that of September and August.

He explained that while customers continue to trim already-lean inventories and defer restocking until early 2026, Microchip's strong backlog provides visibility for sequential revenue growth in the March quarter and potential strength through mid-2026. The analyst expects gross margins to keep improving as the company increases fab utilization, removes temporary cost headwinds, and completes the sale of its Fab 2 facility by December 2025.

Sur highlighted that Microchip's product margins already exceed its long-term 65% target, supporting gradual profitability gains. The company's push into the data center market could provide another growth driver starting in 2027, though meaningful upside depends on customer adoption and market share expansion.

Microchip's September quarter revenue of $1.14 billion, up 6% sequentially, beat expectations, driven by 10% growth in microcontrollers, 2% in analog, and 3% in FPGA products.

Gross margin and EPS also came in slightly above forecasts. However, fourth-quarter guidance trailed consensus as customers delayed restocking despite strong order momentum.

The analyst expects this temporary pause to reverse in the first half of 2026 as distributors and direct customers begin rebuilding inventories.

Sur projected fourth-quarter revenue of $1.13 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.37.

Price Action: MCHP stock traded lower by 9.94% at $53.46 at last check on Friday.

