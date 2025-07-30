EA's Back‑To‑Back Hits Power Q1 Beat—Analysts Forecast 8% Revenue Growth

As the gaming industry continues to thrive, Electronic Arts Inc. EA has become a standout performer, capitalizing on strong demand for its popular franchises. This momentum is reflected in the company’s latest financial results, signaling robust growth potential and investor confidence.

Shares of Electronic Arts rallied in early trading on Wednesday, after the company on Tuesday reported upbeat fiscal first-quarter revenues.

The announcement came amid an exciting earnings season. Here are some key analyst takeaways.

Wedbush On Electronic Arts

Analyst Alicia Reese maintained an Outperform rating and a price target of $210.

Electronic Arts reported its quarterly revenues ahead of expectations, "driven by better-than-expected performances from EA SPORTS, Apex Legends and back catalog titles like Split Fiction," Reese said in a note. Non-GAAP earnings came in at 26 cents per share, topping the consensus of 11 cents per share, she added.

The company reported net bookings of $1.298 billion, better than the consensus of $1.285 billion, the analyst stated. "We expect revenue to grow approximately 8% this fiscal year and anticipate earnings accretion from share buybacks," she further wrote.

Goldman Sachs On Electronic Arts

Analyst Eric Sheridan reiterated a Neutral rating, while raising the price target from $154 to $170.

Electronic Arts reported its fiscal first quarter net revenues and bookings ahead of Street expectations, Sheridan said. Management's continued focus on driving improvements in Apex Legends during the quarter resulted in strong player retention, which is expected to continue into the fiscal second quarter, he added.

Anticipation is building around new releases, the analyst stated, and new titles in fiscal 2026 "are supportive of potential strong operating momentum in the coming 12 months," the analyst wrote. Management left their fiscal 2026 outlook unchanged, which could prove conservative in the back half of the year, he further stated.

Oppenheimer On Electronic Arts

Analyst Martin Yang reaffirmed an Outperform rating and price target of $175.

Electronic Arts reported better-than-expected results on strong performances across most franchises, Yang said. Apex Legends outperformed expectations, with player satisfaction and retention improving in key markets, including the U.S. and Japan, he added.

Management reiterated their full-year bookings and earnings guidance, the analyst stated. "We believe with momentum building behind FC26, Battlefield, and American Football live service, the company is better positioned to deliver upside surprises in F2H," he further wrote.

EA Price Action: Electronic Arts shares were up 6.23% at $157.00 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

