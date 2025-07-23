Northrop Grumman's Sentinel Surprise Propels Analyst Confidence, Stock Forecast

Northrop Grumman NOC reported second-quarter revenue of $10.35 billion, up 1% on a year-over-year basis, beating analyst estimates of $10.11 billion.

Northrop Grumman narrowed its 2025 revenue guidance from $42 billion to $42.5 billion to a new range of $42.05 billion to $42.25 billion. Analysts are forecasting full-year revenue of $42.11 billion.

As global defense budgets swell amid geopolitical tensions, Northrop Grumman’s financial performance offers a window into the evolving landscape of military spending. The company’s latest earnings report not only exceeded expectations but also hinted at a strategic recalibration that could position it favorably in this competitive sector.

Bank of America Securities analyst Ronald Epstein maintained Northrop Grumman with a Buy and raised the price forecast from $550 to $650 on Wednesday.

Northrop Grumman shares surged 9.4% following its latest earnings release—outpacing the S&P 500’s modest 0.1% rise—as Epstein interpreted the results as a sign of stabilizing execution across major programs, including the B-21 bomber and Sentinel missile system. According to the analyst, the positive market reaction reflects renewed confidence that prior charges were sufficient to de-risk operations and that program delivery is back on track.

He acknowledged that cost charges have historically recurred, especially in low-rate initial production (LRIP) and not-to-exceed (NTE) contracts. However, management’s language around seeking “fair and equitable” returns on future contract lots suggests a more disciplined and potentially more profitable contracting approach.

A notable bright spot was the Sentinel program, which delivered positive EAC (Estimate at Completion) adjustments. Epstein viewed this as a meaningful surprise, signaling smoother progress on a cost-challenged but strategically vital initiative. Sentinel, now rebaselined with Air Force support and making silo progress, remains a long-term growth engine for Northrop’s Defense Systems segment, as per the analyst.

Additionally, progress on Beacon, its autonomous testbed platform, reinforced the firm’s innovation credentials, Epstein noted.

This underscores Northrop’s continued commitment to leading-edge technologies—even as a “legacy” prime contractor. The analyst praised Northrop’s culture of technological advancement and bold capital allocation toward next-gen systems.

Epstein said that international sales rose 18% year-over-year in the second quarter, driven by growing demand across integrated air and missile defense (IAMD), radar, munitions, and missile systems.

The analyst noted that with NATO allies moving toward 3.5% of GDP in defense budgets, Northrop benefits significantly from its dominant positioning, especially given the lack of international competition in some categories.

Epstein noted that the Space Systems segment remains a headwind in the near term as uncertainty clouds civil space funding, including NASA’s Artemis and SLS (Space Launch System) initiatives. Future funding for national security space programs—such as Golden Dome and strategic rocket motor build-outs—could shift the outlook. The analyst expects Space Systems to return to growth by 2027.

Given the upbeat trajectory in Aeronautics Systems (on demand for autonomous aircraft), Mission Systems (on rising sensor and radar demand), and Defense Systems (on potent international mix and margin expansion), Epstein raised EPS forecasts. Fiscal 2025 EPS estimate was raised from $25.20 to $25.50, fiscal 2026 from $28.10 to $28.45, and fiscal 2027 from $29.50 to $30.15.

Dividend per share (DPS) estimates were updated to reflect the company’s recent dividend hike.

The analyst valued Northrop Grumman at 17 times 2026 EV/EBITDA—up from the prior 15x—versus the S&P 500’s 14 times multiple. This 1.2 times market premium, he argued, appropriately captures Northrop Grumman’s leadership in nuclear deterrence, autonomous systems, and rising global defense spending.

Price Action: NOC shares were trading higher by 0.04% to $563.99 at last check Wednesday.

