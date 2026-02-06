Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will release earnings for its third quarter before the opening bell on Friday, Feb. 6.

Analysts expect the Baltimore, Maryland-based company to report quarterly loss of 1 cent per share, versus a year-ago profit of 8 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Under Armour's quarterly revenue is $1.31 billion (it reported $1.4 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 6, Under Armour reported fiscal second-quarter 2026 results that beat Wall Street expectations but lowered its full-year outlook.

Shares of Under Armour fell 5% to close at $6.28 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying UAA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock