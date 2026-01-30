Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Jan. 30.

Analysts expect the Tarrytown, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $10.74 per share, down from $12.07 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' quarterly revenue is $3.79 billion, versus $3.79 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 1, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Tessera Therapeutics, Inc., announced a global collaboration to develop and commercialize TSRA-196.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.2% to close at $749.44 on Thursday.

