Northrop Grumman Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) will release earnings for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Analysts expect the Falls Church, Virginia-based company to report fourth-quarter earnings of $6.96 per share. That's up from $6.39 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue is $11.62 billion (it reported $10.69 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 6, Northrop Grumman announced that it has elected John Greene as EVP and CFO.

Shares of Northrop Grumman fell 1.8% to close at $660.97 on Monday.

UBS analyst Gavin Parsons maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $770 to $777 on Jan. 15, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Citigroup analyst John Godyn maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $654 to $715 on Jan. 13, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $688 to $623 on Jan. 9, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 89%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $720 to $714 on Dec. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Alembic Global analyst Peter Skibitski upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $662 on Dec. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%

