Ciena Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings

Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and issued upbeat first-quarter sales guidance on Thursday.

The company reported a quarterly revenue growth of 20.3% year-on-year to $1.35 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The American telecom networking equipment and software services supplier reported adjusted EPS of 91 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 77 cents.

Ciena expects first-quarter revenue of $1.350 billion-$1.430 billion (compared to $1.252 billion analyst consensus estimate) and an adjusted gross margin of 43%-44%. It expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $5.70 billion-$6.10 billion (versus the $4.71 billion analyst consensus estimate) and an adjusted gross margin of 42%-44%.

“Our record fiscal fourth quarter and full-year performance reinforces our position as the global leader in high-speed connectivity with an expanding role in the AI ecosystem,” said Gary Smith, president and CEO, Ciena. “Looking ahead, we are confident in our growth trajectory over the coming years, driven by durable demand from our cloud and service provider customers and a growing set of opportunities inside and around the data center.”

Ciena shares fell 1.8% to $238.00 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Ciena following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani maintained Ciena with a Buy and raised the price target from $200 to $260.

Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $175 to $305.

