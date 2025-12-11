Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Lululemon Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, Dec. 11.

Analysts expect the Vancouver, Canada-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share, down from $2.87 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for lululemon's quarterly revenue is $2.48 billion. Last year, it reported $2.4 billion in revenue, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 4, Lululemon reported second-quarter revenue of $2.53 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

Shares of lululemon rose 2.9% to close at $187.62 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Guggenheim analyst Simeon Siegel initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating on Dec. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $200 on Dec. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

BTIG analyst Janine Stichter maintained a Buy rating and a price target of $303 on Nov. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained the stock with a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $185 to $183 on Nov. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Baird analyst Mark Altschwager downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and slashed the price target from $225 to $195 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

Considering buying LULU stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock