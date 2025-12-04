Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp DocuSign Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, Dec. 4.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 91 cents per share, up from 90 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for DocuSign's quarterly revenue is $807.42 million, compared to $754.82 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 30, DocuSign announced it will integrate its intelligent agreement management platform into ChatGPT through the Model Context Protocol.

Shares of DocuSign rose 2.6% to close at $70.62 on Wednesday.

Argus Research analyst Joseph Bonner maintained a Hold rating on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $86 to $90 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $115 to $120 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $80 to $85 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $85 to $90 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%

