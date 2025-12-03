These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Asana After Q3 Results

Asana Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN) posted better-than-expected results for the third quarter on Tuesday.

Asana reported quarterly adjusted earnings of seven cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of six cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $201.03 million, which beat the Street estimate of $198.83 million.

"This was a solid quarter, with continued improvement in NRR and momentum with AI Studio," said Dan Rogers, CEO of Asana.

Asana raised its adjusted EPS guidance to between 25 cents and 26 cents, versus the 34 cent analyst estimate, and raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to between $789 million and $791 million, versus the $853.4 million estimate.

Asana shares gained 6.2% to trade at $14.22 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Asana following earnings announcement.

UBS analyst Taylor McGinnis maintained Asana with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $18 to $16.

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria maintained the stock with an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $12 to $14.

