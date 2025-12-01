American Eagle Likely To Report Lower Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Analysts expect the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company to report quarterly earnings at 44 cents per share, down from 48 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for American Eagle's quarterly revenue is $1.32 billion, compared to $1.29 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 16, AEO declared a regular quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share.

American Eagle shares rose 0.7% to close at $20.40 on Friday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $18 on Nov. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $21.5 to $22 on Nov. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $15 to $18 on Nov. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $10 to $17 on Sept. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $9 to $14 on Sept. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

