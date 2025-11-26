These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Workday After Q3 Results

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) posted better-than-expected earnings after Tuesday’s closing bell.

Workday reported quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $2.18, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue came in at $2.43 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $2.42 billion.

"Workday delivered another solid quarter, fueled by the strength and diversity of our business and the momentum we're seeing across our AI portfolio," said Carl Eschenbach, CEO of Workday. "By unifying people, money, and AI agents on one trusted platform, we're giving customers a real edge — helping them empower their people, simplify how work gets done, and drive results that truly matter."

Workday shares gained 3.1% to close at $233.69 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Workday following earnings announcement.

Bernstein analyst Mark Moerdler maintained Workday with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $304 to $298.

Keybanc analyst Jason Celino maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $285 to $260.

