Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp BJ's Wholesale Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Nov. 21.

Analysts expect the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, down from $1.18 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for BJ’s quarterly revenue is $5.34 billion. Benzinga Pro data shows $5.1 billion in quarterly revenue a year ago.

On Aug. 22, the firm reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.09.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale fell 0.8% to close at $90.59 on Thursday.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $100 to $85 on Nov. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $120 to $105 on Nov. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $110 to $90 on Nov. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

BTIG analyst Robert Drbul initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $120 on Oct. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $120 to $115 on Aug. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%

