These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Valvoline Following Weak Earnings

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) reported downbeat earnings for the fourth quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 47 cents per shares. The company reported quarterly sales of $453.800 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $454.919 million.

Valvoline said it sees FY2026 adjusted EPS of $1.60-$1.70 and sales of $2.000 billion-$2.100 billion.

“As we wrap-up this fiscal year, I want to thank our franchise partners and our team of over 11,000. Their dedication to delivering a quick, easy, and trusted experience to our guests remains a key driver of our growth. We are well positioned as we enter fiscal 2026 to deliver strong top- and bottom-line growth,” said Lori Flees, President and CEO. “We are pleased to have received FTC approval on our purchase of Breeze Autocare. We expect to close the transaction on December 1st and look forward to welcoming the Breeze team to Valvoline.”

Valvoline shares fell 1% to trade at $30.34 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Valvoline following earnings announcement.

Goldman Sachs analyst Jason English maintained Valvoline with a Buy and lowered the price target from $47 to $41.

Baird analyst Justin Kleber maintained the stock with a Outperform and lowered the price target from $44 to $40.

RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $48 to $44.

Wells Fargo analyst David Lantz maintained Valvolin with an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $42 to $38.

TD Cowen analyst Max Rakhlenko maintained the stock with a Buy and slashed the price target from $45 to $37.

