Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Aramark Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Monday, Nov. 17.

Analysts expect the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based company to report quarterly earnings of 65 cents per share, up from 54 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Aramark's quarterly revenue is $5.16 billion. Benzinga Pro data shows $4.42 billion in quarterly revenue a year ago.

On Aug. 5, Aramark posted weaker-than-expected sales for the third quarter.

Shares of Aramark fell 1.3% to close at $38.03 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

UBS analyst Joshua Chan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $46 to $45 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 55%.

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $43 to $47 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $42 to $44 on June 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Citigroup analyst James Ainley reinstated a Buy rating with a price target of $48 on Feb. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Considering buying ARMK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock