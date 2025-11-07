American Axle Likely To Report Lower Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Nov. 7.

Analysts expect the Detroit, Michigan-based company to report quarterly earnings at 12 cents per share, down from 20 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for American Axle's quarterly revenue is $1.53 billion, compared to $1.50 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 27, American Axle and Dowlais disclosed that the European Commission has unconditionally cleared the combination.

American Axle shares fell 2.8% to close at $6.17 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Stifel analyst Nathan Jones maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $6 to $7 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $6 to $8 on Sept. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Armintas Sinkevicius maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $8 to $7.5 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Considering buying AXL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock