Newell Brands Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Weak Earnings

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) reported third-quarter results on Friday that fell short of analysts' expectations.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, compared with 16 cents in the prior year period, which was slightly below Wall Street expectations of 18 cents.

Revenue came in at $1.81 billion, missing analysts' estimates of $1.88 billion, a decline of 7.2% compared with the prior year period, reflecting a core sales decline of 7.4% and favorable foreign exchange.

Newell Brands issued its fourth-quarter 2025 outlook, projecting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of 16 to 20 cents, which falls below Wall Street's consensus estimate of 27 cents. The company expects quarterly sales between $1.871 billion and $1.930 billion, also missing analysts' estimate of $1.959 billion.

The company lowered its full-year 2025 guidance, reflecting softer-than-expected demand trends. It now projects adjusted EPS between 56 and 60 cents, down from its prior forecast of 66 to 70 cents and below Wall Street's consensus estimate of 68 cents. Newell also reduced its full-year sales outlook to a range of $7.203 billion to $7.241 billion, compared with the previous estimate of $7.355 billion to $7.430 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $7.346 billion.

Newell shares fell 3.4% to trade at $3.2850 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Newell following earnings announcement.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Brian McNamara maintained Newell Brands with a Buy and lowered the price target from $9 to $7.

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained Newell Brands the stock with a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $8 to $4.5.

JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $6 to $5.

