Analysts expect the health care company to report quarterly earnings at 64 cents per share, down from $1.06 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Pfizer's quarterly revenue is $16.52 billion, down from $17.7 billion a year earlier, according to Benzinga Pro.
On Oct. 10, Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn maintained Pfizer with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $33 to $32.
With the recent buzz around Pfizer, some investors may be eyeing potential dividend gains. As of now, Pfizer offers an annual dividend yield of 6.98%, with a quarterly dividend of 43 cents per share ($1.72 a year).
So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?
To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $85,979 or around 3,488 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $17,206 or around 698 shares.
To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($1.72 in this case). So, $6,000 / $1.72 = 3,488 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $1.72 = 698 shares ($100 per month).
Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.
How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.
For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).
Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.
PFE Price Action: Shares of Pfizer rose 1.5% to close at $24.65 on Friday.
