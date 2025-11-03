Colgate-Palmolive Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q3 Earnings

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) reported downbeat third-quarter earnings on Friday.

The consumer products giant reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 91 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 89 cents. Quarterly sales of $5.131 billion were in line with the Street view. Net sales rose 2% in the latest period.

“As we transition to our new 2030 strategy and deploy our previously announced Strategic Growth and Productivity Program, we are well positioned to reaccelerate growth despite uncertainty in global markets and lower worldwide category growth,” said Noel Wallace, Chairman and President and Chief Executive Officer.

Colgate expects 2025 results to reflect current spot rates and finalized tariffs as of Oct. 29, 2025. The toothpaste maker expects Net sales to rise by a low single digit, with a slight drag from foreign exchange.

Organic sales growth is now 1%–2%, including a ~70 basis points hit from exiting private-label pet sales. On a GAAP basis, the gross margin is expected to track roughly in line with the 60.1% year-to-date level.

Colgate shares fell 2% to trade at $75.49 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Colgate following earnings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained Colgate-Palmolive with an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $80 to $77.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Robert Ottenstein maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $100 to $94.

JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira maintained Colgate-Palmolive with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $88 to $87.

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $96 to $87.

Citigroup analyst Filippo Falorni maintained Colgate-Palmolive with a Buy and slashed the price target from $105 to $95.

Considering buying CL stock? Here's what analysts think:

