IDEXX Laboratories Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Monday, Nov. 3.

Analysts expect the Westbrook, Maine-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share, up from $2.80 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories' quarterly revenue is $1.07 billion, compared to $975.54 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 4, IDEXX Laboratories reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories rose 0.2% to close at $629.51 on Friday.

Stifel analyst Jonathan Block upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $640 to $700 on Oct. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

UBS analyst Andrea Alfonso initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $720 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Erin Wright maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $722 to $765 on Aug. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Piper Sandler analyst David Westenberg maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $510 to $700 on Aug. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

JP Morgan analyst Chris Scott maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $550 to $675 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%

