SPS Commerce Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q3 Results

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) reported mixed third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance below estimates. Also, the company cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.

SPS Commerce reported quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.00 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $189.904 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $191.797 million.

SPS Commerce said it sees fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.98-$1.02 versus market estimates of $1.05. The company projects sales of $192.700 million-$194.700 million, versus expectations of $199.897 million.

“Retailers and trading partners in our network continue to prioritize collaboration and automation across their business processes,” said Chad Collins, CEO of SPS Commerce. “Despite ongoing global trade and economic uncertainty, and the spend scrutiny we’re seeing across some of our customer groups this year, we believe the ever-evolving retail ecosystem will continue to drive the need for supply chain efficiencies. We are the industry’s most broadly adopted retail cloud services platform and the world’s leading retail network. We provide unmatched value in the data that powers AI-driven use cases, and a unique, network-led growth motion.”

SPS Commerce shares fell 1.2% to close at $103.89 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on SPS Commerce following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained SPS Commerce with a Buy and lowered the price target from $160 to $110.

Stifel analyst Parker Lane downgraded SPS Commerce from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $150 to $80.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Matthew Vanvliet downgraded SPS Commerce from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $135 to $80.

