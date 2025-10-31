Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Oct. 31.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 89 cents per share, down from 91 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Colgate-Palmolive's quarterly revenue is $5.13 billion, compared to $5.03 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 1, Colgate-Palmolive reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 92 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 89 cents.

Colgate-Palmolive shares gained 1% to close at $76.51 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $105 to $95 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $95 to $88 on Oct. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery assumed a Neutral rating and a price target of $84 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $87 to $82 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $104 to $96 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Considering buying CL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock