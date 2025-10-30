These Analysts Lower Their Forecasts On Sprouts Farmers Market Following Q3 Results

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates on Wednesday.

Sprouts Farmers Market reported quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.17 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.200 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.225 billion.

Sprouts Farmers Market said it sees fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of 86 cents to 90 cents, versus market estimates of 98 cents.

“We are opening stores nationwide, and our strategy continues to resonate with our target customers, resulting in strong third quarter performance,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. “Our passionate team members, financial foundation, and disciplined execution will position us to deliver sustainable earnings growth, as we navigate strong year-over-year comparisons.”

Sprouts Farmers Market shares dipped 26% to trade at $77.29 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Sprouts Farmers Market following earnings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained Sprouts Farmers Market with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $180 to $135.

RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $148 to $140.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane maintained Sprouts Farmers Market with a Buy and lowered the price target from $178 to $152.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Morris maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $175 to $130.

