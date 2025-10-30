These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Meta Platforms Following Q3 Results

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) posted upbeat earnings for the third quarter on Wednesday.

Meta reported diluted earnings per share of $1.05, which includes a one-time, non-cash income tax charge of $15.93 billion and may not compare to estimates of $6.68. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share came in at $7.25, according to Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue of $51.24 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $49.38 billion and was a 26.25% increase over revenue of $40.58 billion from the same period last year.

"We had a strong quarter for our business and our community," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO.

The company said it sees fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $56 billion to $59 billion, versus the $57.21 billion analyst estimate. Meta also increased its FY25 capital expenditure guidance

Meta shares fell 9.3% to $681.60 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Meta following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained Meta Platforms with a Buy and lowered the price target from $900 to $810.

Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $1,086 to $1,117.

Considering buying META stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock