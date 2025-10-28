Confluent Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Earnings

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Monday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 10 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $298.537 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $292.871 million.

Confluent raised its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance from $0.36 to $0.39-$0.40.

“Confluent delivered a strong quarter, with 24% year-over-year growth in Confluent Cloud revenue and 43% year-over-year growth acceleration in remaining performance obligations, reflecting strong consumption growth and the deepening commitment of our customers,” said Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO, Confluent. “We’re also seeing accelerating adoption of the DSP components of our platform, particularly Flink. This foundation uniquely positions Confluent to provide the real-time context AI systems need.”

Confluent shares jumped 11% to $24.51 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Confluent following earnings announcement.

Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh maintained Confluent with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $25 to $27.

Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $27 to $28.

Baird analyst William Power maintained Confluent with a Neutral and raised the price target from $20 to $26.

Stephens & Co. analyst Brett Huff maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $25 to $29.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained Confluent with an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $24 to $27.

Considering buying CFLT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock