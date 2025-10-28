Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp PayPal Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday.

Analysts expect the San Jose, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share, compared to $1.20 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for PayPal's quarterly revenue is $8.23 billion, compared to $7.85 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 6, the company launched 5% cash back on buy now, pay later (BNPL) purchases to ease holiday spending stress for U.S. shoppers.

Shares of PayPal rose 0.7% to close at $70.25 on Monday.

Citigroup analyst Bryan Keane initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $78 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Wolfe Research analyst Darrin Peller downgraded the stock from Outperform to Peer Perform on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $96 on July 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Macquarie analyst Paul Golding maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $95 on July 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating and cut the price target from $110 to $100 on July 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%

