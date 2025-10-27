NXP Semiconductors Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Oct. 27.

Analysts expect the Eindhoven, the Netherlands-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share, down from $3.45 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors' quarterly revenue is $3.16 billion, compared to $3.25 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 12, NXP Semiconductors announced pricing of senior unsecured notes offering.

NXP Semiconductors shares fell 0.7% to close at $219.16 on Friday.

JP Morgan analyst Harlan Sur maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $205 to $240 on July 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $230 to $252 on July 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $195 to $210 on July 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Barclays analyst Tom O'Mailey maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $190 to $220 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $225 to $250 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

