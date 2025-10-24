Person analyzing stock charts on smartphone and computer screens
These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Integer Holdings Following Q3 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.79 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.68 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $467.691 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $466.452 million.

“Integer delivered another strong quarter of growth with sales up 8%, adjusted operating income up 14%, and adjusted EPS growth of 25%,” said Joseph Dziedzic, Integer’s president and CEO. “While select headwinds are expected to impact our 2026 sales, we believe our strategy and strong product development pipeline will lead to a return to 200 basis points above-market organic growth in 2027.”

Integer Holdings narrowed its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance from $6.25-$6.51 to $6.29-$6.43 and also cut its sales guidance from $1.850 billion-$1.876 billion to $1.840 billion-$1.854 billion.

Integer Holdings shares fell 3.2% to trade at $71.49 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Integer Holdings following earnings announcement.

  • Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch downgraded Integer Holdings from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $140 to $77.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Nathan Treybeck downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $132 to $80.
  • Keybanc analyst Brett Fishbin maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $133 to $93.
  • Benchmark analyst Robert Wasserman downgraded Integer Holdings from Buy to Hold.

