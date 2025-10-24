These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Integer Holdings Following Q3 Results

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.79 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.68 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $467.691 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $466.452 million.

“Integer delivered another strong quarter of growth with sales up 8%, adjusted operating income up 14%, and adjusted EPS growth of 25%,” said Joseph Dziedzic, Integer’s president and CEO. “While select headwinds are expected to impact our 2026 sales, we believe our strategy and strong product development pipeline will lead to a return to 200 basis points above-market organic growth in 2027.”

Integer Holdings narrowed its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance from $6.25-$6.51 to $6.29-$6.43 and also cut its sales guidance from $1.850 billion-$1.876 billion to $1.840 billion-$1.854 billion.

Integer Holdings shares fell 3.2% to trade at $71.49 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Integer Holdings following earnings announcement.

Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch downgraded Integer Holdings from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $140 to $77.

Wells Fargo analyst Nathan Treybeck downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $132 to $80.

Keybanc analyst Brett Fishbin maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $133 to $93.

Benchmark analyst Robert Wasserman downgraded Integer Holdings from Buy to Hold.

