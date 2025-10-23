AT&T Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q3 Earnings

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) announced in-line earnings for its fiscal third quarter on Wednesday.

The telecom giant reported operating revenues of $30.71 billion, representing a 1.6% increase compared to the same period last year, which fell short of the analyst consensus estimate of $30.87 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.54, in line with the analyst consensus estimate.

In its Consumer Wireline segment, AT&T continued to expand its fiber optic footprint, adding 288,000 AT&T Fiber net subscribers and 270,000 AT&T Internet Air net additions.

“We have the key building blocks in place to give our customers the best connectivity experience in the industry and we’re winning the race to lead in convergence,” said John Stankey, AT&T Chairman and CEO. “We continue to add highly-profitable customers that are choosing AT&T for all their connectivity needs on the country’s fastest and largest wireless and fiber networks. It’s clear our differentiated investment-led strategy is working, and we remain on track to achieve all of our 2025 consolidated financial guidance.”

AT&T shares closed at $543.73 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on AT&T following earnings announcement.

Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained AT&T with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $30 to $28.

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $31 to $30.

Considering buying T stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock