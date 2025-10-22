Alcoa Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Analysts expect the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company to report quarterly loss at 5 cents per share, versus a year-ago profit of 57 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Alcoa's quarterly revenue is $3.13 billion, compared to $2.9 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 29, Alcoa announced the closure of Kwinana Refinery.

Alcoa shares fell 4.4% to close at $37.23 on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $38 to $42.5 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Wells Fargo analyst Timna Tanners initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $40 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

B. Riley Securities analyst Nick Giles maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $38 to $40 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

UBS analyst Daniel Major maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $31 to $34 on Sept. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

B of A Securities analyst Lawson Winder maintained an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $26 to $27 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

