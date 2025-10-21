3M Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

Analysts expect the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share, up from $1.98 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for 3M's quarterly revenue is $6.25 billion, compared to $6.07 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 18, 3M reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance.

Shares of 3M gained 1.4% to close at $154.78 on Monday.

JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $175 to $178 on Oct. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $160 to $169 on Oct. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Wells Fargo analyst Joe O'Dea maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $170 to $176 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $170 to $172 on July 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained an Underperform and raised the price target from $98 to $100 on April 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%

