American Express Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q3 Earnings

American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results on Friday.

The company reported quarterly revenue (net of interest expense) growth of 11% year-over-year to $18.43 billion, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $18.05 billion. Adjusted EPS also exceeded projections, coming in at $4.14, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $4.00.

American Express raised its full-year 2025 revenue outlook to $71.88 billion-$72.54 billion, representing a 9%-10% year-over-year increase (prior $71.22 billion-$72.54 billion), compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $71.60 billion.

The company also raised its EPS guidance to $15.20-$15.50 (from $15.00–$15.50 prior), compared with the analyst consensus of $15.33.

“The successful launch of our updated U.S. Consumer and Business Platinum Cards reinforces our leadership in the premium space," said CEO Stephen Squeri. "The initial customer demand and engagement exceeded our expectations, with new U.S. Platinum account acquisitions doubling compared to pre-refresh levels."

American Express shares gained 0.2% to trade at $347.39 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on American Express following earnings announcement.

BTIG analyst Vincent Caintic maintained American Express with a Sell and raised the price target from $277 to $307.

Barclays analyst Terry Ma maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $336 to $355.

