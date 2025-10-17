U.S. Bancorp Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Q3 Earnings

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Thursday.

The bank reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.22, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.13. Quarterly sales of $7.30 billion outpaced the Street View of $7.16 billion.

The company reported net income of $2.001 billion, representing a 16.7% year-over-year increase.

"Solid net interest income growth and margin expansion, as well as continued momentum across our fee businesses and prudent expense management supported double-digit net income growth, on both a linked quarter and year-over-year basis," said Gunjan Kedia, CEO, U.S. Bancorp.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects quarterly net interest income to be relatively stable compared to the third quarter. U.S. Bancorp expects $3 billion as the total fee revenue for the fourth quarter. It anticipates the total noninterest expense to rise within the band of 1% to 5% compared to the third quarter of 2025.

U.S. Bancorp shares closed at $45.65 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on U.S. Bancorp following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala maintained U.S. Bancorp with a Buy and raised the price target from $54 to $55.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $50 to $52.

Considering buying USB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

