State Street Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Oct. 17.

Analysts expect the Boston, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share, up from $2.26 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for State Street's quarterly revenue is $3.47 billion, compared to $3.26 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 17, State Street elected Brian Porter to its board of directors.

State Street shares fell 3.2% to close at $112.95 on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $109 to $130 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

BMO Capital analyst Brennan Hawken initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $130 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Truist Securities analyst David Smith maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $125 to $133 on Oct. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Glenn Schorr maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $117 to $128 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

B of A Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala maintained an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $106 to $109 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

