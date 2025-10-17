Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Ally Financial Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Oct. 17.

Analysts expect the Detroit, Michigan-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share, up from 95 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Ally's quarterly revenue is $2.11 billion, compared to $2.1 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 1, Ally Financial filed for mixed shelf offering.

Shares of Ally Financial fell 3.2% to close at $38.45 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $45 to $42 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst John Pancari maintained an In-Line rating and lowered the price target from $45 to $44 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $47 to $52 on Sept. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $59 to $70 on Sept. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $37 to $45 on Sept. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%

Considering buying ALLY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock